Eestlastest osalesid aktsioonis Al ja Taje Paldrok, kelle kirjeldust mööda võiks tänaval nähtud taideetenduse sisu kirjeldada nii: “Me toome Ukraina kehaosad Venemaa konsulaadi ette. Ukraina on kahe tule vahel ja me toome tulekustutid, et see hullumeelsus peatada. Ülemaailmne anarhistide ja kunstnike armee vabastab maailma Kurjast Jänesest. Vabastame maailma imperialismist!”

Verbaalse osana kasutati Ron Whiteheadi luuletust “I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin” (for my friends in Eastern Europe & beyond). Ehk tõlgituna: “Ma ei kummarda Vladimir Putinit” (pühendatuna oma Ida-Euroopa ja kaugematele sõpradele).

I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin (for my friends in Eastern Europe & beyond)

I will not bow down Vladimir Putin

I will not bow down

to your Government

to your new Soviet Empire

I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin

to your Materialism

to your International Corporations

to your Religious Shrines

your Stock Markets

your Shopping Malls

your Thugs

your Oligarchs

I Will Not Bow Down

to your Coal Mines

to your Oil Refineries

to your Nuclear Plants

I Will Not go crawling down your deep shafts at midnight

I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin

to your invasion of privacy

to your immoral absolutes

your military might

I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin

to your Assassins the KGB the FSK the FSB

your Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation

your International Military Criminal Police State

your World Crime Organization

your Killing Murdering Machines

I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin

to your Bureaucracies

to your Schools

to your attempt to make Ukraine and Estonia and Latvia and Poland and Finland and Europe and the USA and the rest of the world citizens of your restored and expanded Soviet Union Empire

I Will Not Bow Down Vladimir Putin

to your Fear-Based Hissstory

of Lies

to your Secrets

in the Best Interest of

to protect

the People?!?!?!?!

Vladimir Putin

I Pledge Allegiance

to those who were here before you

to those who will be here after you are gone

I Pledge Allegiance

to the woman I love

I Pledge Allegiance

to my children to my grandchildren to my godchildren

to all my children to come

I Pledge Allegiance

to my family friends and allies

to my guides and angels

seen and unseen

Vladimir Putin Russian Federation

I Pledge Allegiance

to poetry to music to art

to the global literary renaissance

to the global arts community

I Pledge Allegiance to the Beat to the Outsider

I Pledge Allegiance to the Downtrodden

I Pledge Allegiance to meditation to stillness

to magic to beautiful mysticism to ecstasy

to AH and AHA

to the Big Bang Epiphany

to altered states of

consciousness

I Pledge Allegiance

to seeing

into the occult the unknown

to seeing

into every day into the ordinary

and being amazed

I Pledge Allegiance to the Sacred and the Profane

to gnostical turpitude

I Pledge Allegiance to my physical body

and to the knowledge that I am more than

my physical body

I Pledge Allegiance to seeing more than

the physical world and to those

of higher frequency vibration

and consciousness

I Pledge Allegiance to passing through

the Sacred Fire

to entering the upper chamber of the golden pyramid

to levitating over the open sarcophagus

to out of body experience

I Pledge Allegiance to hard work

I Pledge Allegiance to labor unions

I Pledge Allegiance to honesty

I Pledge Allegiance to the hottest sex

and to gentle affection

I Pledge Allegiance to fractal geometry

the geometry of clouds and coastlines

I Pledge Allegiance to Failure

to failing as no other dare fail

I Pledge Allegiance to taking risks

to holy daring

to accepting responsibility for my own actions

to helping my neighbors

I Pledge Allegiance to not achieving

the Vladimir Putin

dream of success

Vladimir Putin

I Pledge Allegiance to trees to green grass

to brown earth to wildflowers of every color

to wilderness to turquoise indigenous skies

to native peoples everywhere

to dolphins and whales

to rivers lakes and seas

to healing the earth

I Pledge Allegiance to the Holy Spirit

to the Word and to Silence

I Pledge Allegiance to Dreams

I Pledge Allegiance to Birth to the Journey and to Death

I Pledge Allegiance to No Mas to I Am No More

I Pledge Allegiance

to Candor to Sincerity to Laughter

I Pledge Allegiance to Passion to Compassion

to Empathy and to Helping Those in Need

I Pledge Allegiance to Resurrection of the Heart

I Pledge Allegiance to Resurrection of the Heart

NO Vladimir Putin

I Will Not Bow Down

I Will Not Bow Down

NO Vladimir Putin

I WILL NOT BOW DOWN

Ron Whitehead, “U.S. National Beat Poet” laureaat